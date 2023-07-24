KWCH 70th Anniversary Family Fun Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the past 70 years, Channel 12 has brought you the news that matters most. Our birthday celebration is right around the corner, and we want you to join us!
On Saturday, August 5th, we’re dedicating the whole day to the communities that have supported us since 1953. In honor of this, some of the best places in town are offering reduced admission. Our crew will be spending the day with everyone, and we’re just as excited as you, so stop by and say hi!
Locations and admission prices:
- The Cosmosphere: Free admission, 12-pm at the Hall of Space Museum (use code “Family Fun Day”)
- The Kansas Aviation Museum: $5 admission, all day
- Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum: Free admission, all day
- David Traylor Zoo: Free admission, all day
- Great Plains Nature Center: Free admission, all day
- Ellis County Historical Museum: Free admission, all day
- Smoky Hill Museum: Free admission, all day
- Exploration Place Park Run: Free admission, race begins at 8am
- Kansas Oil Museum: Free admission, all day
- National Glass Museum: Free admission, all day
- Cowley County Historical Museum: Free admission, all day
- Greyhound Hall of Fame: Free admission, all day
- Prairie Museum of Art and History: Free admission, all day
- Botanica: $8 admission, all day
We are looking forward to spending the day with everyone, but it doesn’t end there! Join us at Riverfront Stadium as the Wichita Wind Surge take on the Tulsa Drillers at 6:05pm. Mark your calendars for a great celebration!
