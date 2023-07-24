KWCH 70th Anniversary Family Fun Day

KWCH is celebrating its 70th anniversary(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the past 70 years, Channel 12 has brought you the news that matters most. Our birthday celebration is right around the corner, and we want you to join us!

On Saturday, August 5th, we’re dedicating the whole day to the communities that have supported us since 1953. In honor of this, some of the best places in town are offering reduced admission. Our crew will be spending the day with everyone, and we’re just as excited as you, so stop by and say hi!

Locations and admission prices:

We are looking forward to spending the day with everyone, but it doesn’t end there! Join us at Riverfront Stadium as the Wichita Wind Surge take on the Tulsa Drillers at 6:05pm. Mark your calendars for a great celebration!

