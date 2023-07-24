Mr. Bojangles, horse rescued from Hurricane Katrina, coming to KS rodeo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A horse rescued after Hurricane Katrina swept a path of destruction in 2005 will make an appearance at the 94th annual Phillipsburg Rodeo.

Mr. Bojangles, a black stallion was brought to Jerry Thornton, of Holladay, Tenn., by rescuers. Thornton took the animal in, intending to keep it for a weekend until a permanent home could be found. But the horse never left. And after looking over the animal, Thornton decided to buy him for his grandkids.

But Mr. Bojangles became more than a kids’ horse. Thornton has entertained with horses for years, and he decided to teach the animal tricks. The horse was a quick study, learning everything he was taught. Since then, the duo has been on the road, entertaining rodeo and western event fans across the nation.

At the rodeo, Mr. Bojangles runs into the arena without Jerry and works liberty -- with no bridle or reins -- as Thornton uses voice commands. He dances the twist to Chubby Checker, sits, kneels, waves to the crowd, and does the “end of the trail” stance. Mr. Bojangles and Thornton will entertain during each night of “Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo” August 3-5. Rodeo performances start at 8 pm nightly. Tickets are on sale online at KansasBiggestRodeo.com and Garrett Insurance in Phillipsburg and range in price from $17-$20.

