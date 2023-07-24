Sedgwick County begins effort to expand polling locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An unprecedented turnout for last year’s primary election in Sedgwick County drove change to make the process smoother at the local level. Driving last year’s turnout was the question of a constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in Kansas. Next week, Sedgwick County isn’t expecting near the 43% turnout it saw last August, but an effort to minimize long waits is moving forward in the form of additional polling sites.

For next Tuesday’s primary to narrow fields for leadership roles in local government, a second election-day site will be open in Park City, a change to ease the burden on what had been the city’s lone polling location. For the last few election cycles, Park City City Hall was the lone polling location for voters in the city. The Sedgwick County Election Office said this has been the assigned pooling location for about 6,800 voters.

As Sedgwick County looks to add more election day polling locations, it identified Park City as a place that needed it.

“The goal is that we don’t want people waiting 10 or 15 minutes. Sometimes the were waiting more than an hour, two hours,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater.

Rainwater said the goal is to have about 3,000 registered voters at each polling location in Sedgwick County. She said of the 82 polling locations, some, including Park City, have been at critical levels.

Park City was a very large location, it had almost 6,800 registered voters,” she said. “So we went ahead and added Word of Life Church.”

Rainwater said with Park City voting on a question to increase the sales ta by 1%, the county went ahead to add the second site, starting with Tuesday’s primary. But a lot of the focus is adding more polling sites is adding more for next year’s presidential race.

“We’re actively looking,” Rainwater said. “We’ve already confirmed about 10 new polling sites for next year. We want at least five more, if not 20 more, if the funding is there.”

Adding polling sites is also a process that involves more than just being offered up a location.

“They must be ADA compliant, so it’s quite an intensive study that we do as far as the width of the doorways, the parking lot, the parking spaces, ramps,” Rainwater said.

For the primary election next Tuesday, only about 60 of Sedgwick County’s current polling locations will be used.

Another change coming will impact some voters in southeast Wichita. The election office said Monday morning, one of its polling sites, Cedar Pointe Church, reported that it could no longer sever as a voting location for next Tuesday’s primary. Impacted voters will no vote at Wichita Southeast High School. The election office said it’s ending letters to the 3,800 impacted voters.

You can find your polling location here: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview/.

