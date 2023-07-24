Where’s Shane? Headed to Kansas City

Shane takes us through some of the awesome features of the NFL Draft experience!
Shane takes us through some of the awesome features of the NFL Draft experience!
By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, I’m saying goodbye to KWCH after 15 years.

I was just a kid when I joined the station as part of The CW a decade and a half ago. Now I leave as a grown up, although some of you might debate that.

I’ve taken a job in Kansas City, at our sister station KCTV, where I will be hosting a lifestyle show with someone also familiar to Wichitans, Jillian Carroll.

I am grateful to everyone at the station and on the morning show. They are the most wonderful people to work with. We have the absolute best team of producers and behind-the-scenes superstars.

Thank you to all the “Where’s Shane?” guest we’ve had that have made mornings fun over the last several years. And to everyone reading this, thank you for being so kind and gracious over the past 15 years.

I’ve loved meeting all of you, and I’ve loved getting to share my mornings with you.

Let’s stay in touch.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDA Police) confirmed it recovered the body...
Wichita man dead after falling from boat in OK lake
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state
Two Wichita men have been arrested by the Wichita Police Department on charges including...
2 arrested for alleged human trafficking involving minor
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Judge rules Kansas Highway Patrol ‘two-step’ unconstitutional
An Iowa man attempting to cross the interstate on foot was hit by a truck Saturday morning, the...
Iowa man killed while crossing I-235 on foot

Latest News

Jaraya Owens cuts hair every Sunday for "Special Clips" at A1 Barbershop.
Wichita barber starts “Special Clips” program to serve people with special needs
Two Wichita men have been arrested by the Wichita Police Department on charges including...
2 arrested for alleged human trafficking involving minor
The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDA Police) confirmed it recovered the body...
Wichita man dead after falling from boat in OK lake
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured