Where’s Shane? Headed to Kansas City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, I’m saying goodbye to KWCH after 15 years.

I was just a kid when I joined the station as part of The CW a decade and a half ago. Now I leave as a grown up, although some of you might debate that.

I’ve taken a job in Kansas City, at our sister station KCTV, where I will be hosting a lifestyle show with someone also familiar to Wichitans, Jillian Carroll.

I am grateful to everyone at the station and on the morning show. They are the most wonderful people to work with. We have the absolute best team of producers and behind-the-scenes superstars.

Thank you to all the “Where’s Shane?” guest we’ve had that have made mornings fun over the last several years. And to everyone reading this, thank you for being so kind and gracious over the past 15 years.

I’ve loved meeting all of you, and I’ve loved getting to share my mornings with you.

Let’s stay in touch.

