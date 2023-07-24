Wichita barber starts “Special Clips” program to serve people with special needs

Jaraya Owens cuts hair every Sunday for "Special Clips" at A1 Barbershop.
By Cale Chapman
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jaraya Owens goes in to A1 Barbershop every Sunday for appointments with customers with special needs. Owens started cutting hair after she said she saw the need for services in the Wichita community while working at the Heartspring School.

“A lot of the kids weren’t getting their haircut consistently so I took it upon myself to teach myself how to cut hair and started cutting their hair,” said Owens. “I fell in love with it so from there I went to barber college and graduated.”

Owens began working at A1 Barbershop this year and started the “Special Clips” program to meet her customers individualized needs for a good haircut.

“They’re all each going to be different so I usually talk to the parent or guardian before to see what they’re interested in like shows or toys anything that they might like that way I can create a comfortable environment for them,” said Owens.

Owens said working with her clients to create comfortable environments can lead to a better experience compared to just walking into any barbershop.

“Because barbershops are typically loud, there’s music playing, there’s going to be other clients there, a lot of business in and out, it’s just too much for our individuals that I’m servicing,” said Owens.

For clients Mike and Leah Mitchell, “Special Clips” makes a world of difference.

“It definitely made a difference and then knowing that Ray has the experience with folks on the autism spectrum and other folks with disabilities has put us at ease and made us feel comfortable,” said Leah Mitchell. “It’s definitely life changing for us.”

To make an appointment with Special Clips visit their Booksy page here.

