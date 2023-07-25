2nd case of vandalism this month forces temporary closure of S. Wichita water park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars a a popular south Wichita water park and in doing so, caused the business to temporarily close at the start of the hottest week of the year to this point.

The recent case is the second time this month that vandals have targeted Splash Aqua Park. The park’s management is evaluating their options after sometime over the weekend, vandals cut open the large inflatables, causing $60,000 to $75,000 in damages. This time, there were no cameras able to capture vandals in the act as someone broke or stole the cameras in a previous crime.

Earlier this month, surveillance footage showed a group of juveniles break into the nearby Frost Bites Shaved Ice trailer. Money and inventory was stolen and there was damage to the trailer’s frame. Frost Bites owner Alex Russell said he’s improved security for his trailer but seeing the damage at the water park next to his space is devastating.

“To come and actually see it, it’s heat melting,” Russell said of the slashed inflatables. “It sucks it right out of your soul.”

The park’s closure means lost revenue in addition to the loss form damages.

Those wishing to help Splash Aqua Park get back to business, can contribute to their GoFundMe page.

