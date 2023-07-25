City of Wichita offers relief from high temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures continue to top the century mark, the City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents in need.

Beginning Wednesday, July 26, people can ride Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day on Saturday, July 29. The free, air-conditioned Q-LINE currently runs Monday through Saturday from 6:15 a.m. until 11 p.m. with stops at the Advanced Learning Library and city museums.

City officials will decide on Friday, July 28 whether to extend free rides into the following week. Routes and other information are available on wichitatransit.org.

Wichita Public Libraries have air conditioning, technology, comfortable seating, water fountains, and an endless supply of learning and entertainment for all ages. You can also find hours, events and locations at wichitalibrary.org.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers also have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it.

You can find our neighborhood resource centers at:

Atwater, 2755 E 19th St N.

Colvin, 2820 S Roosevelt St

Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas

A full list of recreation centers for the public to keep cool can be found at wichita.gov/parkandrec and pool and splash pad information may be found at wichita.gov/aquatics.

The recreation centers are limited during the summer while kid summer camps are open and at the centers. KDHE restricts the general public from being onsite to be in compliance with licensing requirements.

The city said residents are encouraged to stay inside as much as possible, hydrate regularly, and ensure pets also have access to shelter and water.

