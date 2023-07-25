Free dental services available in Wichita on Sept. 9

Dental office supplies and tools.
Dental office supplies and tools.(WLUC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wheatland Family Dental will host Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 9, in Wichita. The dental office is giving back to the community by providing free dental care to those without dental insurance.

Wheatland Family Dental said numerous medical conditions, including diabetes, oral cancer, and heart disease, can be identified through traditional oral examinations. Inadequate dental health has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory infections.

Some of the free services provided will include professional cleanings, dental fillings and tooth extractions.

Free Dentistry Day is first come first serve, but patients still need to call Wheatland Family Dental at 316-295-2830 to be added to the list. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Insurance is not required to receive treatment, but patients will need to show up early for paperwork. Wheatland Family Dental is located at 1443 N Rock Road in Wichita.

