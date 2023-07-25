GRAPHIC: Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has gotten her job back at a Lowe’s in Georgia after she was initially fired for trying to stop shoplifting, according to the company.

Donna Hansbrough was attacked after she said she tried to stop three people from leaving with a cart full of stolen goods.

According to the Rincon Police Department, the suspects had loaded up carts with $2,000 worth of merchandise and tried to leave the store without paying.

Police said Hanbrough stepped in and tried to stop one of the carts. She said she was then punched repeatedly by one of the suspects.

“The guy decided he wanted me to let go, so he punched me. I grabbed my glasses, still held onto the cart and he punched me again and again,” Hanbrough said in an interview with WTOC.

Hansbrough was left with a black eye and was fired due to Lowe’s company policy which states employees cannot intervene during shoplifting or robbery incidents.

According to the company, Lowe’s senior management spoke to Hansbrough and reinstated her job. Lowe’s said Hansbrough accepted the offer.

“First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates,” the company said in part in a statement. “Products can be replaced; people cannot.”

Lowe’s also reported they are working with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

The Rincon Police Department is still searching for one suspect involved in the theft and assault.

