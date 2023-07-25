Heat danger continues midweek

Weather Alert Day for the area Wednesday
Dangerous heat rolls on Wednesday
Dangerous heat rolls on Wednesday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The dangerous heat will not be going away any time soon, and Wednesday is another Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day as we expect highs to be near 100 with feels like temperatures to be near 105. Frequent breaks and time in air conditioning are advised.

A few storms will clip northwest Kansas later this evening, but they will fall apart shortly after sunset. Wednesday will bring another round of highs near 100 with a mostly sunny sky. Another chance of isolated storms will clip northwest Kansas during the evening, but they will remain spotty.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be hot with highs near 100. We may see some spotty storms pop up toward evening along and north of I-70, but chances remain low and if we do end up with storms, they’ll be few and far between.

When does the heat wave end? That will likely happen later next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Thu: High: 100 AM clouds, then mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 98 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 101 Low: 75 Sunny.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 76 Sunny.

