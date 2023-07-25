Heavy Wichita police response follows report of attack on paramedic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A reported attack on a paramedic drew a large police response to the 1500 block of North Volutsia, in north Wichita. First responders at the scene confirmed the paramedic’s injuries were minor and the paramedic was able to continue his shift. The heavy response followed a call for help and uncertainty about the severity of the situation, police said.

This began a little after 8 p.m. with the response to a medical call. As a paramedic tended to a patient, the man receiving treatment, opened his eyes to see the paramedic over him and reacted with a punch, police said.

Police said a family member took the patient who hit the paramedic to a local hospital for further treatment. As of late Monday night, there were no arrests made in connection with the case.

