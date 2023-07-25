KU Police investigate threat made at football facility

Anderson Family Football Complex
Anderson Family Football Complex(KU Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Police are investigating a threat made Monday night to the Anderson Family Football Complex.

A KU spokesperson confirmed the incident to 13 NEWS, stating that everyone in the building was safely evacuated and that KU Police had come to search the area.

KU Police said they were notified of the threat just after 3 p.m. Officers found no devices after hours of searching, issuing an all-clear at 8:01 p.m. KUPD says one person believed to have made the threats was arrested. They did not release their name.

According to Douglas Co. booking records, Jayhawks offensive lineman Joseph Krause, 21, was arrested just after 4:30 p.m. for aggravated criminal threat; causing terror, evacuation or disruption. 13 NEWS has reached out to KUPD to confirm a connection to the incident.

13 NEWS will update this story when more is known.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDA Police) confirmed it recovered the body...
Wichita man dead after falling from boat in OK lake
Two Wichita men have been arrested by the Wichita Police Department on charges including...
2 arrested for alleged human trafficking involving minor
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton coming to Kansas to celebrate ‘Imagination Library’ success in state
An Iowa man attempting to cross the interstate on foot was hit by a truck Saturday morning, the...
Iowa man killed while crossing I-235 on foot

Latest News

2nd case of vandalism this month forces temporary closure of S. Wichita water park
Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen explains what leads to a 'heat dome'
Vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage at Splash Aqua Park, slashing inflatables.
2nd case of vandalism this month forces temporary closure of S. Wichita water park
An attack on a Sedgwick County paramedic led to a large Wichita police response Monday night,...
Heavy Wichita police response follows report of attack on paramedic
5pm Weather - July 24, 2023