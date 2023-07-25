Maintenance worker dies after falling 50 feet into empty fuel tank, officials say

A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank in Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A maintenance worker in Oregon has died after falling into an empty fuel tank on Monday.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the worker fell at least 50 feet to the bottom of a fuel tank they were working on at a facility in the Portland area.

The tank had just been emptied of hazardous materials, officials said.

Rescue crews reached the unidentified worker through a ground-level entry hatch, but the employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s employer has not been immediately identified, and the facility has not yet commented on the situation.

Officials said their investigation continues.

