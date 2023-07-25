Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’

Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.(OCEARCH)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A nearly 12-foot-long shark pinged off the coast of South Carolina just days before “Shark Week,” according to OCEARCH.

The shark, named Freya, was z-pinged near Myrtle Beach on July 19 around 9 p.m.

Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, is about 11 feet and 8 inches long and weighs about 883 pounds, according to the organization.

OCEARCH’s partner, Sea World, picked out her name.

“The name translates to Noble Woman,” OCEARCH said. “Freya was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species’ conservation.”

Freya initially was tagged on March 25, 2021.

“Shark Week” runs from July 23 through July 29 on the Discovery Channel.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
The scene of a large police presence on N. Woodrow.
Standoff after two people found dead is resolved peacefully, police say
An attack on a Sedgwick County paramedic led to a large Wichita police response Monday night,...
Heavy Wichita police response follows report of attack on paramedic
FILE
Report finds Kansas holds high SAT scores, high amount of threatened students
(Source: MGN)
Pedestrian killed in Butler County hit-and-run

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
Police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank in...
Maintenance worker dies after falling 50 feet into empty fuel tank, officials say