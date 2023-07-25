Pedestrian killed in Butler County hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 31-year-old Iowa man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-35 in Butler County.

A semi driven by another Iowa man was going south on I-35 near mile marker 80, and the pedestrian, Eduardo Garcia Guzman, was picking up warning markers behind his vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder.

The semi struck Guzman and did not stop.

Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

