Police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department reports its investigation into a homicide involving the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy. At about 10:12 p.m. Monday, WPD officers responded to an unknown call for police in the 600 block of South Laura, south of Kellogg and west of Washington.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the wounded teen a few blocks from the initial call, in the 1100 block of East Orme. The teen died at the scene, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police haven’t made an arrest in the case but say detectives and officers “are currently pursuing promising leads.”

Anyone with information on this case should call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

