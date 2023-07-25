Police investigating deaths in Riverside neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating two deaths in a Riverside neighborhood.

Dispatch confirmed that two people are dead inside a home in the 1100 block of North Woodrow. Their cause and manner of death is not yet known.

A 12 News crew is at the scene

