Police investigating deaths in Riverside neighborhood

Police Crime scene
Police Crime scene(Gray)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating two deaths in a Riverside neighborhood.

Dispatch confirmed that two people are dead inside a home in the 1100 block of North Woodrow. Their cause and manner of death is not yet known.

A 12 News crew is at the scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

