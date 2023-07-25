Review plan raises concerns for some Kansas college programs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A plan from state education leaders in the form of a new program has some worried that it could change which programs are offered at Kansas universities.

The Kansas Board or Regents Academic Review Plan gives the board final authority on whether to eliminate struggling programs, merge them or put them on action plans. The board identifies struggling programs with four metrics: student demand, degree production, talent pipeline and student return on investment.

Pittsburg State Assistant Instructional Professor Katie Allred, an adjunct lecturer in the university’s communication department, said her department is working with its chair but is unsure how the board of regents academic review plan will change classrooms this year, as the plan is in its early stages.

“As far as what our plan is, our department chair has to get the numbers because we have to pass two of the four metrics,” Allred explained.

She’s among those concerned about how phasing out some academic programs could hurt Kansas students.

“If I was to put myself in their shoes, I would probably be devastated,” she said. “I had this plan, I was going t go to college for this or get my four-year degree in this, and then I picked this amazing school and all of a sudden it’s not offered anymore.”

In reacting to the academic review plan from the board of regents, Wichita State University provided the following statement.

“Wichita State University has a long history of proactively reviewing our programs. We have an internal process of continuously monitoring program enrollment, as well as the program’s relevance to students and industry. We also engage our college faculty in this monitoring and review process and encourage them to routinely participate in evaluating their programs. As a result of this approach, we have relatively few “underperforming” programs. While there are no current plans to eliminate any programs, we know that ongoing program review that results in revisions, additions and removal of programs are part of the successful evolution of any university.”

Regardless of how the Kansas Board of Regents’ review process may chance Kansas colleges, Allred said she’s focused on her students.

“I just do my best to prepare them for the field right now as it stands,” she said. “So that means, yes, adapting, changing activities that we have.”

