Royals to announce future stadium, ballpark district site in late September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than eight months ago, Kansas City Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman announced intentions to build a new ballpark. In two months, the Kansas City community will know where the stadium will sit.

In a letter to Royals fans, Sherman announced that by late September, “we plan to announce which site will best fulfill our pledge to create 1) powerful community impact, 2) generate sustainable economic activity in the county, city and state, and 3) greater opportunity for the citizens of our region.”

Two final sites have been singled out as contenders to host the new Royals stadium and an adjacent ballpark district: East Village in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and North Kansas City. The East Village location is around 20 acres while the North Kansas City location is closer to 80, according to Sherman.

Sherman said the entire stadium and ballpark district project would cost $2 billion. He has maintained that the club will commit to $1 billion in private funding.

The letter also detailed that the project would take at least three years to complete.

The Royals have shared the Truman Sports Complex with the Kansas City Chiefs since the construction of Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium. Under the current lease agreement between the Royals and Jackson County, a 3/8-cent sales tax goes toward the upkeep of facilities.

Sherman said the Royals would like that sales tax to continue -- and expect it to likely be on the ballot in the spring --- taking the $350 million it typically provides for stadium maintenance at Kauffman Stadium and shifting it to the construction of a new stadium.

A downtown ballpark would link the East Village and the area surrounding the T-Mobile Center. That location would keep the club in Jackson County. In May, Mayor Quinton Lucas pushed back on a potential taxpayer battle between residents of Jackson County and Clay County.

