S. Wichita water park plans limited reopening following extensive vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A popular south Wichita water park has plans to reopen at a reduced capacity and charging reduced prices following a case of vandalism that’ll cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair. Sometime over the weekend, vandals cut open a few of Splash Aqua Park’s large inflatables.

Starting Friday, the business said it will be open with half of its inflatables available for use and will be charging half price admission for the remainder of the season.

“As we move forward with our rebuilding efforts, we want to assure you that we are committed to restoring Splash to its full glory. We have set our sights on the grand reopening in 2024, where we expect to have all our inflatables fully operational and ready to provide you with the fun and exciting experience you’ve come to know at Splash Aqua Park,” the park said on its Facebook page.

A popular water park in south Wichita is closed indefinitely after vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It comes at the start of the hottest week of the year to this point.

The recent case is the second time this month that vandals have targeted Splash Aqua Park. The park’s management is evaluating their options after sometime over the weekend, vandals cut open the large inflatables, causing $60,000 to $75,000 in damages. This time, there were no cameras able to capture vandals in the act as someone broke or stole the cameras in a previous crime.

Earlier this month, surveillance footage showed a group of juveniles break into the nearby Frost Bites Shaved Ice trailer. Money and inventory were stolen and there was damage to the trailer’s frame. Frost Bites owner Alex Russell said he’s improved security for his trailer but seeing the damage at the water park next to his space is devastating.

“To come and actually see it, it’s heat melting,” Russell said of the slashed inflatables. “It sucks it right out of your soul.”

The park’s closure means lost revenue in addition to the loss of damages.

