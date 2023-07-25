Sedgwick County paramedic attacked, injured on call in N. Wichita
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An attack on a paramedic drew a large police response to the 1500 block of North Volutsia, in north Wichita. First responders at the scene confirmed the paramedic’s injuries were not life-threatening.
This began a little after 8 p.m. with the response to a medical call. 12 News sent a crew to the scene to gather information as police work to confirm what led up to the attack after securing the scene.
