Sedgwick County paramedic attacked, injured on call in N. Wichita

An attack on a Sedgwick County paramedic led to a large Wichita police response Monday night,...
An attack on a Sedgwick County paramedic led to a large Wichita police response Monday night, July 24, in the 1500 block of North Volutsia.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An attack on a paramedic drew a large police response to the 1500 block of North Volutsia, in north Wichita. First responders at the scene confirmed the paramedic’s injuries were not life-threatening.

This began a little after 8 p.m. with the response to a medical call. 12 News sent a crew to the scene to gather information as police work to confirm what led up to the attack after securing the scene.

