UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, avoiding strike

UPS STRIKE
UPS STRIKE(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” It includes, among other benefits, higher wages and air conditioning in delivery trucks.

Members of the Teamsters, angered by a contract they say was forced on them five years ago by union leadership, clashed with UPS over pay as profits for the delivery company soared in recent years. Union leadership was upended last year with the election of Sean O’Brien, a vocal critic of the union president who signed off on that contract, James Hoffa, the son of the famous Teamsters firebrand.

The two side reached a tentative agreement early on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning equipment. Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.

But a two-tier wage system remained a sticking point. The Teamsters called it “unfair,” and that is ended under the new agreement.

Profits at UPS have grown more than 140% since the last contract was signed as the arrival of a deadly pandemic drastically transformed the manner in which households get what they need.

Unionized workers argued that were the ones shouldering growth at the Atlanta company and appeared dead set on righting what they saw as a bad contract.

Member voting begins Aug. 3 and concludes Aug. 22.

UPS has the largest private-sector contract with workers in North America and the last breakdown in labor talks a quarter century ago led to a 15-day walkout by 185,000 workers that crippled the company.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
An attack on a Sedgwick County paramedic led to a large Wichita police response Monday night,...
Heavy Wichita police response follows report of attack on paramedic
FILE
Report finds Kansas holds high SAT scores, high amount of threatened students
Shane takes us through some of the awesome features of the NFL Draft experience!
Where’s Shane? Headed to Kansas City
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Where's Shane? Scheels Sporting Goods 3
Where's Shane? Scheels Sporting Goods 2
Shane gets on the trampoline and finds out what's going on at Scheels!
Where's Shane? Scheels Sporting Goods 1
The scene of a large police presence on N. Woodrow.
Police encounter man with gun while investigating Riverside deaths