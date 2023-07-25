Weather Alert for dangerous heat this week

Dangerous heat settles into the region this week.
Dangerous heat settles into the region this week.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is another quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 70s. Scattered clouds this morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon as highs hit the century mark. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like 105 degrees, and hotter in spots.

The heat dome that has been impacting areas to our south and west has expanded to the east and will dominate our weather through (at least) Friday. In addition to little, if any rain chances this week, temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average.

The hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs above the century mark. Factor in a little humidity, and it may feel like 105 degrees – hotter in spots – which puts us in weather alert territory.

Unfortunately, our weather pattern will not change much over the next 10 days. Sunshine and highs generally between 100-105 degrees are expected through early next week. As we approach early August, we may see cooler temps and storm chances come back to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 103.

Thu: Low: 76. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 75. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 99. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 74. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

