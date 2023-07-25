Wichita mayor responds to questions raised about required ethics training

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Incumbent Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple responded Monday after questions were raised about required ethics training. The issue was raised at the Wichita City Council meeting by one of his opponents running for mayor. A viewer asked 12 News to look into it.

This comes after a finding in My by the city’s ethics advisory board that Whipple violated city council policy by using the prestige of his office to seek favors for private gain during an incident with Wichita police at a neighborhood cleanup.

The board did not find the violation to be serious but did recommend ethics training for the mayor.

Whipple said he has completed ethics training but it was on his own accord. He and the city confirm they do not have a curriculum for ethics training, so the specific city-sponsored trainng hasn’t been completed.

Last week, Wichita mayoral candidate Jared Cerullo brought up the issue at the city council meeting.

“The mayor was ordered to go through with ethics training, so I just wanted to make sure that that accountability has been pursued, that the mayor has done this ethics training,” Cerullo said.

After police bodycam footage showed Whipple in an encounter with a Wichita police officer at a southwest Wichita neighborhood event last September, the ethics board found that the mayor was in the wrong.

The issue involved the mayor's entrance into a neighborhood clean-up event.

“The combination of the mayor going into the wrong entrance, refusing to turn around to get in line or leave, contacting the (city) manager during the encounter with the police officer, stating multiple times that the officer didn’t know who [he] was constitutes seeking favor for private gain,” said Wichita State University Policy and Management Center Senior Management Consultant Kathy Sexton.

With those findings, the ethics board required Whipple to undergo appropriate ethics training.

But, 12 News learned, the ethics advisory board didn’t set specific standards for the ethics training the mayor is required to attend, so there was no training for the mayor to attend.

Whipple said he took ethics training on his own and took it seriously.

“I actually went online and downloaded a seven-part course on ethics and ethical decision making,” Whipple said. “It’s one of those courses that you take and you get a certificate in the end. It’s about three hours total.”

The City of Wichita is working wit the Public Policy and Management Center at WSU to identify appropriate training sessions that would comply with the board’s findings.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com