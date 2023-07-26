AfterShocks set attendance record, see run end in TBT quarterfinal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The AfterShocks made another deep run in The Basketball Tournament and set an attendance record in the process, drawing 7,202 to Koch Arena for Tuesday night’s quarterfinal action. The downside to the tournament attendance record is that the team, largely composed of former Wichita State Shockers, lost.

The AfterShocks fell one game short of advancing to Philadelphia and the tournament’s semifinals, the round in which the group advanced last summer. The winner of the TBT wins a $1 million prize.

Tuesday night, the AfterShocks lost 76-53 to Team Heartfire.

In the losing effort, Tyrus McGee, an AfterShocks addition who played collegiately at Iowa State, led the way with 13 points.

The AfterShocks trailed by nine at halftime and couldn’t make a serious push to get back into it. In the second round, the AfterShocks fought back from a 21-point deficit to survive and advance. They won a second consecutive thriller Sunday before the magic of playing in front of a raucous, record-setting crowd at Koch Arena wore out.

The AfterShocks struggled from the field, hitting 19 of 45 shots, including six of 20 from three-point range.

Following the game, AfterShocks Head Coach and former Shocker Zach Bush put the experience in perspective, touching on what it means to him and his players (including several former Shocker teammates) to reunite.

“Spending that time together is really special,” he said. “The basketball part is incredible, getting to try to win money is a lot of fun, but the relationship aspect and spending time with these guys is what I enjoy the most.”

Not bad for a Tuesday night in July, ICT pic.twitter.com/yupvr5BaEZ — Matt Henderson (@KWCHMatt) July 26, 2023

