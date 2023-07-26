Ascension Via Christi nurses formally demanding improvements to patient safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Taking public action Wednesday, July 26, Wichita nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital and Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital, and Austin, Texas nurses at Seton Medical Center, plan to deliver petitions to hospital management, “demanding they take urgent action to improve patient care.”

Safety concerns publicly rose to the surface last month with reports of a man sexually assaulting three patients at St. Francis Hospital. A news release from the Nurses union cited a concern with short staffing, a problem, it says that being well before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our patients are our top priority and we won’t stop fighting for their safety in our facilities,” said Shelly Rader, RN in the emergency department at Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital. “With the support of our patients and our community, nurses in Wichita and Austin will stand in unwavering unity until Ascension invests its enormous resources into fair contracts that improve staffing.”

The plan to deliver petitions follows last month’s one-day strike in which nurses addressed issues that included short-staffing, delays in providing medication and long emergency-room waits for patients.

Wichita nurses’ plans for Wednesday morning:

Wichita – Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital

What: RN petition delivery to Ascension management

When: Wednesday, July 26, 8:00 a.m.

Where: 929 St. Francis, Wichita, KS, 67214, corner of E. Murdock Ave. and St. Francis

Wichita – Ascension via Christi St. Joseph Hospital

What: RN petition delivery to Ascension management

When: Wednesday, July 26, 7:00 a.m.

Where: 3600 E. Harry St, Wichita, KS 67218, East parking lot near Harry St. and Roosevelt St.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com