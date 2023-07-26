Big Brothers Big Sisters: Brian, Holly & Landon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout the month of July, 12 News is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas to share the stories of the children and adult volunteers and the connections that they’ve made.

Brian is a member of the BBBS Board of Directors. He said when he saw the need for Bigs (mentors), he and his wife, Holly, stepped up as a Bigs Family. They’ve been volunteering now for seven weeks.

“It is a great way for a couple to be involved especially for the littles, especially when you know we are all busy; we all have a lot of things going, and the one thing about Big Brothers and Sisters I think the misnomer is that it is a huge time commitment, but it’s really not,” said Brian.

Landon, the couple’s little, is in seventh grade. He said he enjoys trying new things with Brian and Holly.

“It’s fun to be with other people and I really enjoy being with Brian and Holly, and it’s just something that I knew if I didn’t do that regret,” Landon said.

“We are a great example of a family that has, you know, matched up with a great young man in Landon, and we’re looking forward to what the next years are coming to, unless you decide you don’t want to be with us anymore?

Landon said he doesn’t see that happening any time soon.

“I will still want to be with you guys no matter what.”

