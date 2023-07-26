Big Brothers Big Sisters: Janet & Amaya

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout the month of July, 12 News is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas to share the stories of the children and adult volunteers and the connections that they’ve made.

Janet said she decided to become a Big after she retired. She said she wanted to volunteer, but she didn’t want the commitment of doing something on a set day and time. She wanted something a little more flexible.

“My friend had a little and I had other friends, their kids were in the program, and I thought it would be something I would love doing,” said Janet.

And she has. She said the program has been rewarding, exceeding her own expectations.

“I was kind of nervous. The neat part about Big Brothers Big Sisters, it wasn’t just that they said here’s your little. I got to pick an age and I got to pick through three profiles so I felt like I had some say in who I picked. So, I tried, I like to be active. So, I tried to pick someone who fit my activities,” said Janet.

Janet’s little, Amaya, said she was just as nervous to meet a person she’d never met before and hang out with them. Now, she said she enjoys spending time with Janet, who she calls, sweet.

“Because I know I am going to have fun with Janet. No matter what we are doing, we are always going to find something that we both enjoy,” Amaya said.

Looking ahead to the future, both said they’re thankful for the program bringing them together, possibly for forever.

GET YOUR $50 CASH “FOR KIDS’ SAKE” RAFFLE TICKETS. WIN GREAT PRIZES AND A CHANCE TO TAKE HOME $25,000, WHILE HELPING BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS MATCH LITTLES IN YOUR COMMUNITY.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com