Big Brothers Big Sisters: Misty & Mia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout the month of July, 12 News is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas to share the stories of the children and adult volunteers and the connections that they’ve made.

Misty has been a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters since 1996. Her first time with the program lasted 11 years.

“My first little is a mom. She’s married. She’s got a couple of kids. She went to college. She did amazing things, and I still stay in touch with her,” said Misty.

Now, back in the program for nine months with her third little, Mia, Misty said she enjoys the opportunity of being a Big and hanging out with a really cool kid.

“I have a daughter who is 14 and I kind of forgot what it was like to be eight. So, I get to learn about what is going on in third grade and all the fun things they are doing. She keeps me in check. She tells me all the new things, what’s cool,” said Misty.

Mia said her favorite part of Big Brothers Big Sisters is spending time together.

“Sometimes we play on the playground. It’s pretty fun. I watch you on the merry-go-round because I would not get on it,” Misty explains.

She said this program isn’t about being someone’s parent. She said it’s about being their friend.

“Somebody you can talk to, right, and just hang out and you get to be yourself. The little gets to be themselves and we usually eat lunch together right, and just hang out as friends,” she said.

