Few spotty storms; more heat coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat won’t be backing down any time soon, and another Weather Alert Day is on the way for Thursday with highs likely to top 100 for much of the state.

A few storms are expected to hit northwest Kansas this evening, but those will weaken as the overnight continues. Much of the area will have dry weather during the night and Thursday will start off with lows in the 70s. Highs will once again be up around 100 heading into the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday evening will bring the risk of storms back to western Kansas, but chances will be limited to northwest and parts of north central Kansas.

On Friday, as a very weak front approaches, a few storms will be possible in northern Kansas. However, temperatures are not likely to cool much. Most of the state will still be near 100 degrees throughout the afternoon. Some of the storms may drift toward southern Kansas in the evening, but they will be weakening as they move along.

Into the weekend, it won’t be quite as hot, but temperatures will remain well into the 90s for most of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-25. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 100 Partly cloudy with a few evening storms.

Sat: High: 98 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 76 Sunny.

Wed: High: 102 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

