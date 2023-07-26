Great Bend man dies after tire blows out in Cloud County

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Great Bend man died Tuesday evening after one of his tires blew out in Cloud County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 71-year-old Dennis V. Klima was driving his 1982 Ford truck on westbound US-24 when the tire blew out. The truck went off the road into a field and rolled. The truck came to rest on its wheels.

Klima was taken to the North Central Kansas Medical Center where he died.

According to the crash log, he was not wearing a safety restraint.

