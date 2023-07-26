How former Hutch Salthawk Caleb Walker found his niche with Wichita State’s Aftershocks

Caleb Walker is leading the AfterShocks on their run in the TBT.
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When late July hits in Wichita, it seems that all anyone in the city is talking about is the Aftershocks. Everyone packs into Charles Koch Arena to see some familiar faces to the Roundhouse. This year, though, one of those familiar faces, is not quite familiar with Wichita State, but he’s far from a stranger to the Area.

Former Hutchinson Salthawk turned Butler Grizzy Caleb Walker made his return to playing high-level basketball in Kansas this summer, and he’s making the most of his time as an “honorary Shocker.”

Since playing his final game at Hutchinson High School 15 years ago, Walker has played in plenty of different places, from the midwest to all across the world.

“My first year was in Denmark, but after that I’ve played in many countries,” he said.

This summer though, he found a niche less than an hour from his old stomping grounds as the top scorer for Wichita State’s TBT alumni team, the Aftershocks.

“Obviously I’m not an alumni but I’m from the area,” Walker said. “I think it’s cool to still feel that love from Shocker Nation. They treat me like I’m one of them.”

“I know he won’t admit it, but I kind of think he likes being an honorary Shocker,” Aftershocks head coach Zach Bush said.

Since Walker finished his college career, he’s played professionally overseas ever since. It wasn’t his level of play in France that got him recruited to the Aftershocks, though. Rather, a memory from his high school playing days that stuck with head coach Zach Bush.

“I remember Caleb when he was at Hutch High back when he was in high school - I was in eighth grade,” Bush said. “I grew up in Goddard Public Schools and I was at a Goddard-Hutch game. He looked a little different than everyone else out there athletically. I just kind of always remembered that and loosely followed his career.”

Now this summer Walker got quite a fan base as he got the opportunity to play competitive basketball significantly closer to home.

“These guys now playing overseas, they can only watch through a livestream typically and it’s going to be at odd hours in the morning,” Bush said.

“It feels great man,” Walker said. “It’s been so long since I’ve been able to play in front of family and friends. So to be able to just have people come and support is big. They love it. They’re more excited than me. Especially my dad man. He’s always come to every single game. He just recently came overseas for the first time last year. So this is special for him to be able to come watch me play.”

