Javan Ervin sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javan Ervin, convicted in June of first-degree murder in a 2021 crash that killed a 22-year-old mother to be, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ervin was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated battery, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Evans crashed into three cars while fleeing a robbery.

The crash killed 22-year-old Samantha Russell, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. Doctors delivered her son, who survived.

In April, a mistrial was declared after a juror admitted to reading media coverage of the case and telling other jurors about it.

