KCC holding hearing Thursday in Wichita on proposed Evergy rate increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy customers have one more opportunity to attend a public hearing to learn about Evergy’s request for a rate increase and to ask questions and make comments before the Kansas Corporation Commission. That opportunity comes with a hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday at at Wichita State University’s Lowe Auditorium at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5014 SE 29th Street North.

“The application filed with the KCC on April 25, requests an average monthly rate increase of $14.24 for Evergy Central customers and $3.47 for Evergy Metro customers,” the commission explained.

The KCC’s approval is required before a regulated utility can change its rates.

For those unable to attend Thursday’s meeting in-person, the KCC has a virtual option via Zoom to allow for remote participants to comment.

“Advance registration on the KCC’s website is required for those participating by Zoom. The hearings will be broadcast on the KCC’s YouTube channel for those wanting to view the hearing without participating,” the commission explained.

Through 5 p.m. Sept. 29, the KCC is also accepting written comments regarding Evergy’s proposed rate increase on the commission’s website, by mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

