Lily Wu leads Wichita mayoral race in campaign contributions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the race for Wichita mayor, we’re getting an idea of how much some of the candidates have been able to raise ahead of next Tuesday’s primary election in which Wichita voters will narrow the field from nine to two.

“This is a competitive race, at least the elite level. There’s a lot of different people giving money, some individuals giving money to multiple candidates,” said Wichita State University Political Science Professor Dr. Neal Allen.

Lily Wu has the most contributions, raising about $207,000. Wichita City Councilmember Bryan Frye raised nearly $93,000, followed by Celeste Racette with close to $39,000, and incumbent Mayor Brandon Whipple with about $35,000,

“The amount of money Wu raised is astounding,” Dr. Allen said. “The amount of money Frye raised is impressive. The amount of money Celeste Racette and Mayor Whipple raised would be interesting in a normal year.”

That money comes from individuals, businesses, PACs and unions. Dr. Allen said, however, just because someone gave a campaign money doesn’t mean they’ll vote for that candidate.

“There are more viable candidates than there have been in previous years, and all four candidates that are major candidates have interesting public profiles that might appeal to different people,” Dr. Allen said.

As the primary approaches, some candidates still have a significant sum of money that could help in the general election in November. Wu still has $88,000 on hand. Frye and Whipple each have more than $25,000.

“Money raised can also be an indicator of support, and the fact that the incumbent mayor is raising less money than three other candidates is a danger sign,” Dr. Allen said.

He pointed out that some candidates need more money than others, as a candidate like Mayor Whipple has recognition from his first term and more grassroots support from the Democratic Party organization.

He said, “What the set of fundraising numbers tells us is that what the fall campaign is looking like is a battle between well-funded conservative candidates versus a Democratic mayor with probably more grassroots support. But, it’s possible, seeing the fundraising totals, that the incumbent mayor doesn’t make the runoff. That itself would be a very remarkable event.”

Reports from mayoral candidates Jared Cerullo and Julie Rose Stroud show that both campaigns are self-funded. Reports show Cerullo spending about $5,000 of his own money.

The other citywide race is for Wichita School Board At Large. Five candidates are running, and three of them submitted campaign finance reports. Melody Miller-McCray raised the most in the period with $6,779, with $4,329 on hand. Brent Davis raised $3,561 and had $1,116 at the start of the period. He had $101 on hand at the end of the period. Harlen Bascombe raised $2,750 and has $545 remaining.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com