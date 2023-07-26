National reports: Colorado returning to Big 12 in 2024

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday, June 23, for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An original member of the Big 12 appears to be on its way back following a 13-year departure. National media outlets on Wednesday afternoon began confirming reports that the University of Colorado, a member of the Pac-12 since 2011, is returning to the Big 12 in 2024. Colorado was also a member of the Big 8 before the conference expanded to the Big 12 in the mid 1990s.

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy said CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7 million) from ESPN/Fox media deal. He cited unnamed sources that Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 “because of Big 12 stability and (the) Pac-12′s uncertainty. McMurphy said an announcement is expected Thursday.

