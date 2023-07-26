Weather Alert once again for the dangerous heat today

Dangerous heat across the state today.
Dangerous heat across the state today.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today is another weather alert day for extreme heat across all of Kansas. Actual temperatures between 100-105 may feel as hot as 110 when you include the humidity. If we can climb to 105 degrees in Wichita, we will tie the record from 2006.

The heat dome that has been impacting areas to our south and west has expanded to the east and will dominate our weather through early next week. In addition to little, if any rain chances over the next ten days, temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above average.

As the ridge (dome) flattens a little this weekend, temperatures will trend down a tad. While we may not hit the century mark on Saturday, highs in the upper 90s keep us above average for late July.

Looking ahead… expect more triple digit temps early next week before a possible pattern change arrives during the end of the week. Cooler temperatures and better storm chances may be coming back to Kansas August 3-4.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 102. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 74. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 76. High: 102. Sunny and hot.

