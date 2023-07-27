Big Brothers Big Sisters: Steve & Liam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout the month of July, 12 News is sharing how a donation to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters could lead to you winning $25,000 or one of several other prizes. We’re also sharing the stories of the children and adult volunteers whose connections through the program have developed into what will become a lifelong bond.

Steve started working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas 15 years ago. He’s been involved since then.

“The program, the way it was explained to me, was like a really great way to get involved in the community, be matched with a little boy. I got two girls, so this was my chance to give back to the community and work with a little boy,” said Steve.

Along the way, he’s been matched with four different kids. He said some matches worked, others not so well. He said some children moved away, while other matches lasted several years. Along the way, he said he’s had a lot of fun.

“Previous to being retired, like I said I worked at Cargill, and it was my kind of breakaway, kind of get away from the day-to-day work aspect and have fun, play some games. Now that I am retired, it’s another piece in the puzzle,” Steve explained.

He said spending time with Liam means doing things like going to the zoo and playing cards. It’s something Liam said he loves to do, plus he likes winning at cards. Steve said these are things he used to do when his daughters were younger.

“I just think there is a place for us to kind of give back to the community and get these kids out a little bit. I mentioned places like the zoo, take them to a park, or just play games. It just gives them an activity, so they’re not suck at home. (It) helps their caregivers have a break too. Get the child out, like Liam, and give mom or dad a chance to breathe at home,” said Steve.

