Big Brothers Big Sisters: Steve & Liam

Throughout July, 12 News and Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters are sharing how children and adult volunteers in the program create lifelong connections.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout the month of July, 12 News is sharing how a donation to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters could lead to you winning $25,000 or one of several other prizes. We’re also sharing the stories of the children and adult volunteers whose connections through the program have developed into what will become a lifelong bond.

Steve started working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas 15 years ago. He’s been involved since then.

“The program, the way it was explained to me, was like a really great way to get involved in the community, be matched with a little boy. I got two girls, so this was my chance to give back to the community and work with a little boy,” said Steve.

Along the way, he’s been matched with four different kids. He said some matches worked, others not so well. He said some children moved away, while other matches lasted several years. Along the way, he said he’s had a lot of fun.

“Previous to being retired, like I said I worked at Cargill, and it was my kind of breakaway, kind of get away from the day-to-day work aspect and have fun, play some games. Now that I am retired, it’s another piece in the puzzle,” Steve explained.

He said spending time with Liam means doing things like going to the zoo and playing cards. It’s something Liam said he loves to do, plus he likes winning at cards. Steve said these are things he used to do when his daughters were younger.

“I just think there is a place for us to kind of give back to the community and get these kids out a little bit. I mentioned places like the zoo, take them to a park, or just play games. It just gives them an activity, so they’re not suck at home. (It) helps their caregivers have a break too. Get the child out, like Liam, and give mom or dad a chance to breathe at home,” said Steve.

GET YOUR $50 CASH “FOR KIDS’ SAKE” RAFFLE TICKETS. WIN GREAT PRIZES AND A CHANCE TO TAKE HOME $25,000, WHILE HELPING BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS MATCH LITTLES IN YOUR COMMUNITY.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County Jail records show Charles Fred Crawford, 62, booked on two counts of...
Wichita police identify 2 found dead inside Riverside home, man arrested for murder
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Wichita police say two people were found shot and killed early Thursday in the Old Town parking...
2 killed in Old Town shooting
Brandon and Samantha Russell
Javan Ervin sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction
ambulance
Great Bend man dies after tire blows out in Cloud County

Latest News

BBBS Steve & Liam
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Steve & Liam
Zachary and Kamrynn
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Zachary & Kamrynn
Janet Amaya
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Janet & Amaya
BBBS Misty and Mia
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Misty & Mia