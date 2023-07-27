Big Brothers Big Sisters: Zachary & Kamrynn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout the month of July, 12 News is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas to share the stories of the children and adult volunteers and the connections that they’ve made.

Zachary and Kamrynn have been matched for the past three years. Their mentorship began during an uncertain time for everyone.

“I applied at Big Brothers and Sisters before the pandemic hit. So at the time, I had a lot of time and so I was this is something I want to do to give back to the community and actually want to make a difference in someone’s life that might not have the figure. I chose Kam and the pandemic happened and boom,” Zachary recalls.

He said the BBBS said the two could still talk over the phone. During that time, he said they had really good conversations.

“We talked and kind of kept each other company during the pandemic so that was kind of an awesome experience. It was good to see Kam and Kam was a lot taller than I expected. I was like man he’s kind of a tall kid,” Zachary said.

Now, that the pandemic is over, the two say they’re true friends.

“I don’t know how to explain it like he said the vibe of just having someone that’s relatable, especially three years now. We already know to have a good relationship with each other and we just get along so well,” said Kamrynn.

Zach said it’s cool to see Kamrynn’s growth through the mentorship program.

“He is growing into a man that’s kind of interesting. He’s started to take care of his family, his grandparents at home. He’s starting to turn into the guy that takes care of business right. He’s going to put in some work to make sure those grades stay up and he’s also put in more work to make sure that he’s doing well in sports. I honestly couldn’t be more proud to look back and like, ‘Wow, in the span of three years that’s how much growth you can have.’ It’s amazing,” said Zachary.

