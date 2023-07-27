CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Naked woman opens fire at cars on busy interstate bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - No one was hurt after a naked woman opened fire into oncoming traffic on a busy bridge in Northern California.

The incident Tuesday was caught on camera.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed on the east side of the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza because of the shooting.

Michael Crawford and his co-worker Alex were on their way back to the East Bay after work when they came across a car parked sideways blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

“I heard the pop, like I saw her walking around and I heard, and I was like ‘Oh, that’s a gun, that’s actually a gun,’” Crawford said.

That’s when they noticed a woman, not wearing any clothes, firing a weapon into oncoming traffic.

“How do I get out of here?” Crawford said. “We can’t just stay here, we’re sitting ducks, we have nothing but a windshield protecting us.”

California Highway Patrol said that at about 4:40 p.m. they received a report of a reckless driver heading eastbound on the bridge.

At one point, she reportedly stopped on the bridge, got out of her car and started yelling at other drivers with a knife in her hand. She then reportedly got back in the car, passed the toll plaza and got out a second time.

“She was yelling at other vehicles, she began firing shots into the air,” said Officer Andrew Barkley with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division. “And then as other vehicles, who appeared to be kind of confused as to what was happening, maybe thinking there was a crash and they were trying to drive around it. As they were trying to drive around, she started firing rounds towards those other vehicles.”

Police said their officers were able to safely de-escalate the situation, convince the woman to drop the weapon and give up.

She was taken to the hospital for a physical and psychiatric evaluation and remains on a 72-hour hold at the hospital.

“While we know that this is someone experiencing a mental health crisis, we also have a crime scene that we need to handle because there are rounds that have been fired. We need to process that scene,” Barclay said.

According to data from Highway Patrol from January through mid-April of this year, there were at least 30 freeway shootings in the Bay area.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Crawford said.

Police advise that if you are ever involved in a similar situation, do not engage.

“Somebody who’s committing, for example, a road rage incident, do not engage with them,” Barclay said. “Do not fuel their fire. Remove yourself from the situation, get away from the situation, call 911, tell us what’s going on so we can get officers into place.”

