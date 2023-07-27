Early voting expands in Sedgwick County ahead of primary election

Sedgwick County voters have until noon on Saturday to cast their ballots at 1 of 11 satellite locations ahead of the Aug. 1 primary.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting in Sedgwick County expanded Thursday with the opening of 11 satellite polling locations.

Voting in the 2023 primary is underway in Sedgwick County as voters make their voices heard in determining local leadership roles. In Sedgwick County, the most high-profile vote will narrow a crowded mayoral race from nine down to two. Wichita will elect its next mayor in November’s general election.

The 11 satellite locations in Sedgwick County include nine in Wichita and one each in Bel Aire and Pak City. At Reformation Lutheran Church near 13th Street North and Rock Road, Joyce Stewart was among the early voters. She’s participated in primary elections dating back to Jimmy Carter’s administration.

“It’s important to vote in the smaller elections, the local elections,” she said. “It’s more important to do that because your vote is likely to count for more then in the national election.

Voting early Thursday, Stewart said the process was quick.

“It was very easy. The lines were non-existent and people who worked here made it easy to do,” she said.

As of Thursday, the Sedgwick County Election Office reports about 4% of registered voters having mailed in ballots or voted early in-person. For Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater, that’s a positive sign. Within the first hour of polls opening for early voting, Rainwater reported seeing steady traffic at a couple satellite locations.

“If history truly repeats itself, in 2019, the last time we had a mayoral race, 10.2% was the turnout,” she said. “In 2015, it was 9.8%. If we go off history, we’re looking at a 10% turnout.”

After voters experienced unprecedented waits during last year’s primary, Rainwater’s office went through extensive planning to ensure problems next week are minimal. Boosting last year’s turnout was the addition of a question concerning a state constitutional amendment on abortion rights.

With next fall bringing the next presidential election, Rainwater said she hopes to make voting in Sedgwick County even easier and more accessible.

“It is my hope that we can open the satellite locations for the entire two weeks just as we do at the historic courthouse, and have extended hours,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County Jail records show Charles Fred Crawford, 62, booked on two counts of...
Wichita police identify 2 found dead inside Riverside home, man arrested for murder
Wichita police say two people were found shot and killed early Thursday in the Old Town parking...
Wichita police arrest man for double murder in Old Town
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Brandon and Samantha Russell
Javan Ervin sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction
ambulance
Great Bend man dies after tire blows out in Cloud County

Latest News

2023 voting in Sedgwick County
Satellite voting locations open in Sedgwick County
Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Lily Wu leads Wichita mayoral race in campaign contributions
Incumbent Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple responded Monday after questions were raised about...
Wichita mayor responds to questions raised about required ethics training
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wichita mayor responds to questions raised about required ethics training