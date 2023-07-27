Evergy customers weigh in on utility’s request for rate increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hearing Thursday night gave Evergy customers a final opportunity to learn about the energy company’s request for a rate increase. The Kansas Corporation Commission hosted a public hearing on at Wichita State University’s Lowe Auditorium at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

The public was invited to ask questions and make comments regarding the application Evergy filed with the KCC. The energy company wants to raise the average monthly rate by $14.24 for Evergy Central customers. Fast forward three months later, homeowners, small businesses and others impacted will come to speak.

Thursday night’s hearing was broken into several parts. First, Evergy explained why it wants to increase rates. CURB (Citizen’s Utility Ratepayers Board) talked about what its doing to protect consumers. Then, citizens were invited to ask questions which were mostly directed to Evergy.

The questions dug into the reason for the proposed increase and how Evergy arrived at the figures and amounts its asking for. The actual hearing with KCC commissioners started a little before 9 p.m. There won’t be a decision on Evergy’s request for a rate increase until December.

Earlier Thursday, 12 News spoke with local small business owners about the impact they’d see if the rate hike request goes into effect.

Michael Scanga with Bicycle Xchange said his business is celebrating its 50th year, but if this proposal passes, his business, among many could feel the impact of Evergy’s price hike.

“It could be a huge impact Delano or any place that you know got gas, lights, and utilities which is everybody,” said Scanga.

Another business in the Delano District that could see the impact is Hatman Jack’s. Owner Jack Kellogg questions why small business owners like himself may have to pay higher fees.

“The customer is assured. The customer can’t go anywhere else short of solar or wind, and yet, we are expected to pay for marketing that the company really doesn’t need,” said Kellogg.

If fees increase, this is how it impacts Hatman Jack’s.

“You know, we require boilers to produce steam to shape the hat. These things are all a part of this equation,” said Kellogg.

Small businesses could be seeing a 19 percent increase in their monthly energy bill. Schools and churches could see a 25 percent increase.

Justin Grady, with the KCC, said the goal of Thursday evening’s meeting is to inform the consumer.

"Give people an idea and an understanding of exactly what goes into this process," said Grady.

