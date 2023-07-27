The heat just won’t go away yet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat remains a concern through Friday, but some very minor relief will come this weekend as temperatures drop just a few degrees. We will also have a chance of a few storms, but they will remain very spotty at best.

Friday will be another Weather Alert Day for the extreme heat. Highs will once again top 100 and the humidity will force heat indices up around 105. Scattered storms are forecast to return to northern Kansas during the evening and some of those will drift south. They will be weakening as they move along, but the chance continues to around midnight.

Over the weekend highs expect to be in the 90s for much of northern Kansas, but farther south, we will be closer to 100.

Next week gets very hot once again with highs topping 100 and several days will be sunny with no rain. The heat wave breaks late in the week, likely by Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy; a stray storm chance. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75

Sat: High: 100 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 103 Low: 75 Sunny.

Wed: High: 104 Low: 76 Sunny.

Thu: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

