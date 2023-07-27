Kansas Humane Society halts cat adoptions due to ‘feline parvo’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is halting the adoption and intake of cats after a few tested positive for a contagious virus called panleukopenia.

Out of an abundance of caution and an effort to stop the spread of the virus, the humane society said the cats were immediately isolated and not allowed to be adopted. This comes as KHS is also dealing with kennel cough.

“We are now, in addition to the CIRDC, which is the Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease, aka, kennel cough, in the dogs. Yesterday, we documented the first case of panleukopenia, which is a highly contagious virus. It is the feline parvo,” said KHS CEO Aaron Walker.

Walker appeared at the Wichita mayor’s weekly briefing on Thursday without a pet companion. He explained why.

“If you know, parvo equals bad for pets. It’s so contagious that if I had brought a cat here, if any of you have cats at home, you would be exposing your cat to that virus,” said Walker.

Despite the panleukopenia, Walker said there’s still an opportunity for the public to help dogs find their forever homes.

“If you’re out there, and you’re looking for a dog and need one to join your family, please reach out. We need places for them. We had a day last month, where were brought in 20 dogs and 47 cats in one day. So, that’s an extreme example,” said Walker.

If you have an upcoming intake appointment for a cat, it will be canceled and you can reach out to KHS staff to reschedule. KHS said it will continue to monitor the panleukopenia situation with guidance from medical staff and will provide updates once normal operations resume.

If you’re interested in dog adoptions, you can find more information at https://www.kshumane.org/

