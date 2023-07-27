Shane Konicki says farewell to KWCH

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shane Konicki, who was with KWCH for 15 years in various roles, is heading to Kansas City.

There, he’ll host a lifestyle show with our news partners at KCTV.

But before Shane moves forward, we’re looking back at his time with 12 News.

Enjoy this look at some highlights of Shane’s time with us and his farewell to viewers and colleagues.

Before Shane moves forward, we're looking back at his time with 12 News.
