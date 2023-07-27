SpaceX tanks moving through Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Large pieces of equipment dedicated to out-of-this-world exploration are making their way across Kansas again, taking a zig-zagged east-to-west path from the northeast to southwest corners.

Equipment delivered as superloads will take up two lanes of highway on the Kansas stretch of the route, entering the state on Highway 36 from St. Joseph, Missouri and exiting the state on Highway 56, through Elkhart. The Kansas leg of the journey, in which the cargo-carrying vehicles will only travel about 45 mph, starts Thursday, July 27 and concludes next Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Thursday morning on social media, KDOT shared a map of the Kansas route for SpaceX. In May, wide loads hauling SpaceX equipment impacted traffic on Kansas highways, including a miles-long backup on westbound Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County.

“Be aware as you travel, as this could affect your travel time,” KDOT advised.

