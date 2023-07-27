Two hurt in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Thursday in the city’s Old Town district.

Sedgwick county emergency dispatchers confirmed the investigation to 12 News and say two people were critically hurt. 12 News is currently on scene waiting to speak with police in the 300 block of North Mead near the Old Town parking garage.

