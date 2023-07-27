Two killed in Old Town shooting

It happened early Thursday in the district’s parking garage
Wichita police say two people were found shot and killed early Thursday in the Old Town parking...
Wichita police say two people were found shot and killed early Thursday in the Old Town parking garage.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police confirm two people were found shot to death in an Old Town parking garage early Thursday.

Police were called to check a report of shots fired near Old Town Square at 3:00 a.m. Before officers arrived on scene, a street sweeper operator found a man and woman in a sedan parked in the Old Town parking garage. The victims, who were both in their 20s, died at the scene.

Officers on scene say they do have a suspect vehicle in mind. They plan to use the Old Town security cameras and the city’s Flock traffic cameras to develop a better description.

