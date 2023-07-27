Two killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police confirm two people were found shot to death in an Old Town parking garage early Thursday.

Police were called to check a report of shots fired near Old Town Square at 3:00 a.m. Before officers arrived on scene, a street sweeper operator found a man and woman in a sedan parked in the Old Town parking garage. The victims, who were both in their 20s, died at the scene.

Officers on scene say they do have a suspect vehicle in mind. They plan to use the Old Town security cameras and the city’s Flock traffic cameras to develop a better description.

