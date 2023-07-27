Weather Alert for dangerous heat & humidity combo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for more triple digit temps today. A high of 102 degrees this afternoon in Wichita would be the 7th time at or above the century mark this year. Factor in a little humidity, it may feel like 105 later today.

After another day of intense heat on Friday, a small change will arrive on Saturday. As the heat dome flattens a little this weekend, temperatures will trend down a tad. While we may not hit the century mark on Saturday, highs in the upper 90s keep us above average for late July.

The ridge of high pressure (heat dome) will rebuild on Sunday into early next week, and temperatures will once again climb into the triple digits. More advisories and alerts are expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

A more dramatic weather pattern change is possible (likely?) late next week. A stronger cold front may be coming to Kansas around August 4 or 5 bringing cooler temps and better storm chances back to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot; isolated evening storms. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 103.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 74. High: 102. Sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 103. Sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

