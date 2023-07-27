Wichita soccer coach watching his friend lead the USWNT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday night was the second game for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, ending in a 1-1 tie with Netherlands. The tournament, which lasts for about a month, is happening in Australia and New Zealand.

For a Wichita soccer coach and fan, he’s excited to see the U.S. women’s team play and their head coach lead them on the world stage.

“Growing up and playing soccer, World Cup is like the biggest thing you could ever be in, let alone to know someone leading the best country there; it’s just awesome. It’s really cool to see,” said Kyle Eno.

This started about 23 years ago. Kyle Eno was eight and his soccer team was walking into a stadium alongside professional soccer players.

“Our team was out to be introduced with the Wichita Wings players at a game.” Eno said, “We got partnered up.”

Eno’s partner for that game was Vlatko Andonovski.

Eno said, “He’s a tall bald guy and he smiled and gave me a high five but didn’t talk to me the whole time. At eight years old, I was like what’s going on?”

Andonovski had come to the U.S. from Macedonia to play soccer, not speaking a word of English.

“Fast forward a couple of months, he started training our soccer team, and my parent had him start training me as well,” Eno said.

As Andonovski moved to different cities to play and later coach in the U.S., they stayed in touch and built a friendship. Eno said Andonovski often comes to Wichita to celebrate Christmas with him and his family. When Eno is in Kansas City, he stays with Andonovski and his family.

“He tore his ACL playing for the Comets, he came back down here to Wichita to get ACL surgery, and at the same time, I shattered my arm, so I was out of school for a little bit, so he was sitting there on the chair, I was on the couch, and we were playing FIFA, broken arm, leg up, so it was a lot of fun,” Eno said.

Eno credits Andonovski for making him a better soccer player and now coaching himself for Kansas Rush Wichita. Eno also owns Wichita Academy, providing soccer training.

“He understood the game so much differently than a lot of other people I’ve played for or been around, so just any little bit of advice he had, I was trying to keep it in a memory bank somewhere,” Eno said.

He added, “Any little bit of success I have is owed to him. He’s taught me tremendous things. He’s helped me along the way. I’ve been coaching for about 12 years now, and he’s the one that got me started into coaching. He coached me when I was playing a little, but he’s done a lot of mentoring for me throughout my career. Helping connect me with coaches. Helping me learn. Helping me develop. Any questions I have, I call him up.”

Eno is now watching his friend from Wichita as Andonovski leads the USWNT in the World Cup. Andonovski was named the team’s head coach in 2019, and this is his first time coaching the team at this tournament.

Eno said no matter the time difference, he’ll be up to watch the U.S. team’s games.

“Training us as kids, and now he’s leading the women’s team. So, it’s pretty cool, the American story,” said Eno. He added, “It’s unreal. I don’t know I can really explain the feeling.”

Eno said when Andonovski is available, he invites him to talk with the girls’ teams he coaches providing inspiration and encouragement to the players.

